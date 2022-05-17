Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Ukraine official: Seven civilians killed in Donetsk region

Seven civilians have been allegedly killed in the eastern Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks, the Ukrainian regional governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post that Russian attacks killed seven civilians of the Donbas: two in Bakhmutsky, two in Bakhmut, and one each in Avdiivka, Drobyshev and Soledar. Another six people were wounded.

The post did not provide further details of the alleged attacks. The Donetsk region has been the focus of fierce fighting over the recent days.

Zelenskyy addresses Cannes festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has kicked off with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who appeared live via satellite on video wearing a short-sleeved shirt and flanked by Ukrainian flags. His message played before formally attired attendees at the French Riviera festival that lasts through May 28.

Zelenskyy spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality, referencing films like Francis Ford Coppola’s "Apocalypse Now" and Charlie Chaplin's "The Great Dictator" as not unlike Ukraine's present circumstances.

"We need a new Chaplin who will demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent," said Zelenskyy, who drew a standing ovation.

Eight dead in Russian strike on Ukraine village housing military base - officials

Russian strikes targeting a village in north Ukraine where a military base is located have at least left eight people dead and 12 more injured, according to a local official.

Spokesperson for the Chernigiv region's emergency services, Oleksandr Ivchenko, said "eight people were killed and 12 were injured" during the Russian attack on the village of Desna.

The Chernigiv region's governor earlier on Tuesday had announced what he described as missile strikes on Desna, saying, "the war is not over".

Ukraine: Peace talks with Russia on hold

Kiev says that peace talks to end fighting with Russia in Ukraine had been suspended and blamed Moscow for failing to find areas for compromise.

"The negotiation process is on hold," Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential aide was cited as saying in a statement issued by the presidency.

Podolyak, who is also Kiev's lead negotiator in talks with Russia's delegation, said Moscow was blind to its "extremely negative" role in the world.

Italy's Eni opens ruble, euro accounts to pay for Russian gas

Italian energy giant Eni has said it was opening accounts in euros and in rubles with Gazprombank to fulfil payments due imminently for the supply of Russian gas, thus complying to Moscow's demands.

"The payment obligation can be fulfilled with the transfer of euros," it said in a statement, adding that the new procedure was "not incompatible with the existing sanctions" imposed on Russia by the EU over its attacks on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss Ukraine's conflict with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "long and meaningful" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron about the conflict in Ukraine.

"Told about the course of hostilities, the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal and the vision of the prospects of the negotiation process. Raised the issue of fuel supply to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We also discussed defence support from France, preparation of the 6th package of (European Union) sanctions (against Russia), possible ways to export Ukrainian agricultural products.

US asks Meta to address pro-Russian disinformation on Facebook in Slovakia

Members of the US House intelligence committee has sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week asking Facebook to address what it called pro-Russian disinformation on the company's platforms in Slovakia, the committee said in a statement.

Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday

Finland and Sweden will submit their bids to join NATO together on Wednesday, the two Nordic countries announced.

"I'm happy we have taken the same path and we can do it together," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Türkiye says Sweden and Finland act as a hotbed for terrorist groups and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists Ankara will not approve expansion.

Russian court fines Radio Liberty $153,459

A Moscow court has fined US-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe $153,459 for not deleting "banned content," the RIA news agency reported.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

The total sum of the Russian fines to the broadcaster for not deleting some "banned content," including about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, reached 55.8 million roubles, RIA added, citing the court.

EU warns Russia has suffered 'impressive losses'

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said that if numbers and reports are true, the Russian army has suffered "impressive losses" while attacking Ukraine.

"I wouldn't dare to make a hypothesis about how long Russia can resist... If it is true that Russia has lost 15 percent of their troops since the beginning of the war, this is a world record of the losses of an army invading a country," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

ICC sends 'largest ever' team of investigators to Ukraine

The International Criminal Court has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support staff to Ukraine to probe "war crimes" and crimes against humanity.

"This represents the largest ever single field deployment by my office since its establishment," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement.

G7 finance ministers plan 15.8B euros in aid for Ukraine

The finance ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers want to put together a $15.80 billion aid package for Ukraine at their meeting in Bonn this week, a senior German government official has said.

The package would cover three months, with a short-term financing arrangement mainly in the form of grants, which unlike loans do not have to be repaid, the official said, adding that the aid was needed because Ukraine's revenues have collapsed.

The United States had already offered to contribute half of the aid in the form of grants worth $7.5 billion, the official added, adding that the G7 ministers wanted to agree a joint communique at their meeting.

Finnish parliament votes in favour of NATO membership

Lawmakers in Finland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, paving the way for an application to be submitted in the coming days.

A total of 188 of 200 members of parliament voted in favour of NATO membership, a dramatic turnaround from Finland's military non-alignment policy dating back more than 75 years.

Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House

US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House to discuss their NATO applications on Thursday.

Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinist will also discuss "European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.