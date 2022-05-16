The United States has said it is easing restrictions imposed during former president Donald Trump's administration on travel to Cuba and sending of family remittances between the United States and the communist island.

"The Cuban people are confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and our policy will continue to focus on empowering the Cuban people to help them create a future free from repression and economic suffering," the State Department said on Monday.

The loosening of the embargo on Cuba will see increased visa processing, including at the Havana consulate, but with most visas still handled at the US embassy in Guyana.

The statement said it will "facilitate educational connections" between the two countries, as well as support for professional research including "support for expanded internet access and remittance process companies."

To boost the flow of remittances, the US government will lift the current limit of $1,000 per quarter for each sender, and also allow non-family remittances to "support independent Cuban entrepreneurs."

Cuba says 'small step in right direction'

The US easing of restrictions against Cuba is "a small step in the right direction," the country's minister of foreign affairs said.