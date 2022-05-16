President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye will not greenlight NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, adding that the countries failed to take a clear stance against terrorism.

"We will not say 'yes' to those (countries) who apply sanctions to Türkiye to join security organisation NATO,"Erdogan told a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Erdogan also said that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince Türkiye to approve their NATO bid.

Last Friday, the president said Türkiye does not look positively on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bid, adding that certain Scandinavian countries effectively act as “guesthouses” for terrorist groups.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed reservations over Finland and Sweden joining NATO on Sunday, saying the Scandinavian countries support the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

READ MORE: Türkiye expects Finland, Sweden to have clear stance against terrorism

Point of contention