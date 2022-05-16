Another sandstorm in climate-stressed Iraq has sent at least 4,000 people to hospital with breathing problems and led to the closure of airports, schools and public offices across the country.

A thick cloud of dust on Monday enveloped the capital Baghdad and blanketed many other cities, including the Shia shrine city of Najaf to the south and Sulaymaniyah in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Yellow and orange sand covered building roofs, cars and even crept into homes. Authorities in seven of Iraq's 18 provinces, including Baghdad, ordered government offices to shut.

But health facilities remained open to assist those most at risk, including the elderly and people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases and heart ailments.

At least 4,000 people were admitted to hospital needing treatment for respiratory difficulties, health ministry spokesperson Seif al Badr said, adding that all cases "received the necessary medical care".

It is the eighth dust storm since mid-April to hit Iraq, which has been battered by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall linked to climate change.

The last one earlier this month led to the death of one person, while more than 5,000 others had to be hospitalised for respiratory problems.

