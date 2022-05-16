Chad has long been led by an authoritarian military rule, whose generals have aligned with France, but recent anti-French protests have shown that ordinary people have been fed up with both the oppressive regime and its so-called democratic European enabler.

Chad is one of the world’s least developed countries, being among the poorest and most corrupt states in the globe. France is the former colonial power in the African state, recently facing various backlashes over its military presence in the region mainly from the continent's different local populations of Mali, Burkina Faso and others.

“Due to France’s support to the Idris Deby [Itno] dictatorship and then to his son that no one has elected. France is perceived as a nefarious force not an ally [by many Chadians],” says Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and the head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), referring to why people protest against France. Deby added Itno to his surname in 2006.

Deby, a military ruler, had led Chad for more than three decades under an iron fist since 1990, when he overthrew his former boss, Hissane Habre, a pro-French general like Deby. Both Habre and Deby fought against Libya during the country’s bloody conflict with Tripoli, which ended with the French intervention in 1987 empowering people like Deby.

Last year, Deby was killed by FACT rebels, a group led by former military officers, who have alleged ties with Russia. Deby’s son Mahatma succeeded his father without any election as the leader of the Transitional Military Council, dissolving the parliament.

Both moves have angered the local population, seeing France behind the ongoing military rule. Chadians have also held various grievances against Paris, who has profited from the country’s rich oil sources since its colonial times.

France’s presence in Chad is “notorious for supporting the exploitation of the country’s resources” of which Chadians received only a small portion despite being the real citizens of the state, Louati tells TRT World.

As a result, attacks on Total stations and other French-origin businesses are not “a coincidence”, according to the French political analyst. Total is a big French oil company and Chad has the tenth-largest oil reserves among African countries.

Chad could not get out of the growing unrest after more than one year since the killing of Chad’s long-time leader Deby, says Ulas Pehlivan, a Turkish security analyst who focuses on Africa, underlining the fact that most people struggling with worsening economic conditions have no more tolerance for any lingering in the country’s political transition. Deby and his allies have not disclosed any timetable for elections yet.

“Chad’s main partner France is not also spared from the protests due to its prolonged clout in the country. And people still regard France as the main supporter of the current leader Mahamat and the military council,” Pehlivan tells TRT World.

Recent protests were called by Wakit Tamma, a growing civil society group, which has been part of national talks to address grievances of different ethnic, religious and political groups. Two weeks ago, the government decided to put off national dialogue talks, escalating tensions with opposition groups like Wakit Tamma.

"France installing dictators on our heads. We only ask that our people be respected" said Max Loalngar, a Wakit Tamma coordinator, referring to anti-French protests.