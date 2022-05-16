Sweden will send a delegation of diplomats to Türkiye to discuss the Scandinavian country’s decision to apply for NATO membership.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Sunday that the delegation will visit Türkiye and said it will be sent to Ankara very soon to evaluate the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision in favour of joining NATO.

Evaluating Russia's reaction to Sweden's application for NATO membership, Linde said Russia “violated our confluence area” and made disinformation campaigns that Swedish people are Nazis.

Cyberattacks will be increased, she said, adding there will be a movement on the border.

