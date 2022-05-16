Hollywood star Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard returns to the witness stand as the celebrity couple's bitter defamation trial resumes in a Virginia courtroom after a one-week hiatus.

Heard's attorneys are expected to wrap up their questioning of the 36-year-old actress on Monday before turning her over to Depp's legal team for what is expected to be a grueling cross-examination.

The first four weeks of the multi-million dollar defamation case being heard by a seven-person jury in Fairfax, near Washington, have exposed the couple's volatile relationship in excruciating detail.

In her two days of testimony, a frequently tearful Heard accused Depp of becoming a physically abusive "monster" when he had been drinking and abusing drugs and of being obsessively jealous of her co-stars.

"He hated, hated James Franco," she said.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard and claimed she was the one who was frequently violent.

During a particularly heated argument between the couple in Australia, an "irate" Heard severed the tip of one of his fingers by throwing a vodka bottle at him, Depp said.

Heard alleged that Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle during the fight which occurred in March 2015, a month after their marriage.

He then used blood from his severed finger to write messages on walls and mirrors throughout the home where the couple had been staying during filming of the fifth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, she said.