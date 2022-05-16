Monday, May 16, 2022

Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, have been evacuated from a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia's control, the Ukrainian military said.

Deputy Defence Minister Anna Malyar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol. An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. An exchange would be worked out for their return home, she said.

Malyar said missions are under way to rescue the remaining fighters inside the plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the ruined southern port city of Mariupol.

Several explosions heard in Ukrainian city Lviv

A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a Reuters witness has said.

There was no word on casualties following the explosions, which occurred just before 1 am [local time].

Some reports said about eight to 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.

Officials: Russian attacks kill civilians in Ukraine's east

At least 10 people have been killed in the latest shelling in Severodonetsk in the east of Ukraine, as the city is almost surrounded by Russian troops, the Luhansk region governor, Sergiy Gaiday, has said.

Russian troops "are shelling Severodonetsk without stopping," Gaiday said in a statement in Telegram. "It is currently extremely difficult to check the area due to new shelling," he added, urging the locals not to leave the shelters.

Separately, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram Russian attacks had killed nine residents and injured six. There was no immediate reaction from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

US official: Russia targets Ukrainian military training centre

A senior US defence official has said Russian long-range strikes near Lviv appeared to target the Ukrainian military training centre in Yavoriv, which is less than 25 kilometres from the border with Poland.

The US military assessment at this point is that there were as many as a half-dozen missiles fired and that a few small buildings were damaged, the official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said there are no reports of casualties and that the missiles were fired from the Black Sea and likely came from a Russian submarine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy discusses need for financial support with IMF's Georgieva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discussed the need for financial support for Ukraine's economy with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The IMF is our important partner. We look forward to further fruitful joint work in maintaining financial stability of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian court seizes assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman

A Ukrainian court has seized assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman worth $420 million, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said.

She wrote on Facebook that the assets were securities in Cypriot companies that were held in Ukraine. Fridman has been sanctioned by the European Union as part of the bloc's response to Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Russian court fines Radio Liberty $280,247 over 'fakes'

A Moscow court has fined US-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe $280,247 for not deleting what Russia calls "fake" content about its operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency has reported.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

Kosovo expands its sanctions against Russia

The Kosovo government has decided to expand its sanctions against Russia. Additional sanctions have aligned Kosovo with the new sanctions of the EU and the US.

At a session chaired by Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, the government decided to include freezing the assets of sanctioned persons, banning their travel and the movement of their assets outside of Kosovo.

"Sanctions consist of freezing the funds of sanctioned persons or entities in the Republic of Kosovo, prohibiting sanctioned persons from traveling to the Republic of Kosovo, prohibiting persons and entities in the Republic of Kosovo from directly or indirectly providing funds to individuals or sanctioned entities," said Bislimi.

Borrell: EU not found agreement on oil embargo against Russia

The European Union has not yet found agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, its top diplomat Josep Borrell has said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Unhappily, it has not been possible to reach an agreement today," Borrell told reporters.

He said foreign ministers had decided, however, to provide an additional around $520 million for arms purchases in support of Kiev, taking the total sum of money the EU has earmarked for that purpose to $2.08 billion.

Ukraine 'unhappy' as Hungary stalls EU Russian oil ban

Ukraine's foreign minister has urged the EU to overcome Hungary's resistance to an embargo on Russian oil.

"We are unhappy with the fact that the oil embargo is not there," Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels. "It's clear who's holding up the issue. But time is running out because every day Russia keeps making money and investing this money into the war."

Kuleba said he was convinced the oil embargo would come and "the only question is when and what will be the price that the European Union will have to pay to make it happen."

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra feted on return home after Eurovision win

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra has returned to their homeland after an emotional Eurovision Song Contest victory, greeted at the border with Poland by servicemen and women whose cause the band had championed in Turin.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk was presented with a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers — the colours of Ukraine's flag — and reunited with his girlfriend before he and his band launched into an impromptu version of "Stefania," their winning song.

On Saturday, they had ridden a wave of popular support to win the annual songfest in the northern Italian city, giving their compatriots a much-needed morale boost after almost 12 weeks of Russian offensive.

US official: Russian troops pushed to within 3-4 km of Russian border

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops near the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv to within 3 to 4 kilometres of the Russian border, a senior US defence official has said.

Earlier, Ukraine said its troops had regained control of territory on the Russian border near Kharkiv. The defence ministry said in a statement on social media that Ukrainian troops of the 127th brigade in the region "drove out the Russians and claimed the state border".

In a video released with the statement, a clutch of Ukrainian soldiers in camouflage and holding weapons are gathered around a yellow-and-blue-painted border demarcation post.

Russia-led alliance warns NATO expansion to increase tensions in Europe

Expansion of NATO will lead to increase in tensions in Europe, Stanislav Zas, secretary-general of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has told reporters.

Speaking after a summit of the leaders of the CSTO in Moscow, Zas said that the alliance is facing challenges of further militarisation of Eastern Europe.

Russia: Agreement reached to evacuate wounded from Azovstal steel plant

Russia's defence ministry has said that an agreement has been reached to evacuate injured soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian officials.

"An agreement was reached with representatives of the Ukrainian military blocked at Azovstal in Mariupol...," the Russian ministry said. It added that a "regime of silence" was introduced for the duration of the evacuation and that the soldiers would be taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Novoazovsk.

Ukraine's Azov battalion, which has led the defence of Mariupol, has posted desperate videos from the plant, saying soldiers are dying from their wounds there.

Ukraine: Russian incursion in Sumy region repelled

Ukrainian border guards have repelled an incursion by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the northeastern region of Sumy, the governor of the Sumy has said.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian group entered Ukrainian territory under the cover of mortar shells, grenades and machine gun fire but retreated after the border guards fought back.

Russian forces crossed into the Sumy region shortly after Moscow attacked Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian forces retook control of the region on April 8 and have been bracing for further attacks.

Sweden PM says country will apply for NATO membership

Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, reversing two centuries of military non-alignment.

"The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

"We expect it shouldn't take more than a year" for the alliance's 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden's membership application, Andersson said.

Renault hands Russian assets to Moscow in nationalisation first

French automaker Renault has handed over its Russian assets to the Russian government, marking the first major nationalisation since the onset of sanctions over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The same day American fast-food giant McDonald's said it would exit the Russian market and sell its business after more than 30 years of operations in the country.

Renault controlled 68 percent of AvtoVAZ, the largest carmaker in Russia with the country's top brand Lada. Renault has funnelled billions of dollars into the Soviet-era factory since the two automakers signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2008.

Agreements were signed on the transfer of Russian assets of the Renault Group to the Russian Federation and the government of Moscow - Russia's industry ministry

Hungary puts over $16B dollar price on cutting off Russian oil

Hungary has said it would cost $16 to $19 billion to prepare its economy to drop Russian oil under a proposed new EU sanctions package against Moscow.