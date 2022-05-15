Somalia has handed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the presidency for a second time following long-overdue election in the troubled Horn of Africa nation, which is confronting a militant insurgency and the threat of famine.

After a marathon poll involving 36 candidates that was broadcast live on state TV on Sunday, parliamentary officials counted over 165 votes in favour of former president Mohamud, more than the number required to defeat the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Mohamud faces a daunting task in the Horn of Africa nation of 15 million people which is suffering drought, hunger and seemingly never-ending conflict.

Mohamud, who served as Somali president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu, amid a security lockdown imposed by authorities to prevent deadly militant attacks.

The first round of voting was contested by 36 aspirants, four of whom proceeded to the second round. With no candidate winning at least two-thirds of the 328 ballots, voting then went into a third round where Mohamud won by a simple majority.

Explosions near airport