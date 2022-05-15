Mali has withdrawn from a West African force fighting militants to protest its rejection as head of the G5 regional group, which also includes Mauritania, Chad, Burkina and Niger.

"The government of Mali is deciding to withdraw from all the organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force" fighting the militants, it said in a statement on Sunday.

A conference of heads of state of the G5 Sahel scheduled for February 2022 in capital Bamako had been due to mark "the start of the Malian presidency of the G5".

But nearly four months after the mandate indicated this meeting "has still not taken place", the statement said.

Bamako "firmly rejects the argument of a G5 member state which advances the internal national political situation to reject Mali's exercising the G5 Sahel presidency", the statement said, without naming the country.

The Mali government said "the opposition of some G5 Sahel member states to Mali's presidency is linked to manoeuvres by a state outside the region aiming desperately to isolate Mali", without naming that country.

READ MORE: Mali cuts defence ties with France over security 'violations'