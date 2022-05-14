Finland and Sweden should stop supporting the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said as the two Scandinavian countries mull entering NATO.

In a doorstep statement on Saturday ahead of an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin, Cavusoglu said Türkiye has always backed NATO's open-door policy.

However, he said Sweden and Finland were "openly supporting and are engaging with PKK/YPG terrorist organisation" which has been "attacking Türkiye and killing Turkish troops and people."

"Therefore, it is unacceptable and outrageous that our friends and allies are supporting this terrorist organisation. And because of our fight against this terrorist organisation, there have been export restrictions on the defence industry products that we are importing from allies and some countries that are planning to be a member of NATO," he said.

"And that's why the big majority of the Turkish people are against the membership of those countries who are supporting the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation and they're asking us to block this membership. But, these are the issues that we need to talk about with our NATO allies, as well as these countries," he added.

