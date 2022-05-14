The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents have jointly inaugurated the Rize-Artvin Airport, the world's fifth and Türkiye's second airport built on land reclaimed from the sea.

"We will fulfil our Vision 2053 of being a world logistics superpower," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev was also present on the occasion.

"We'll continue expanding our network of ports, railways, airports, roads and infrastructure," Erdogan said.

"We are here to serve our people, and this what we will always do," he added.

The project was completed in five years costing around $285 million, the Turkish president said, adding "this work shows how progressive we are and no mountain or sea can stand in our way to serve our people."

Speaking at the event, Aliyev said that Türkiye is developing with each passing day and that Türkiye is a "power centre" of the world.

First flight