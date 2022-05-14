Lebanon is gearing up for crucial parliamentary elections on May 15, amid a reshuffling of the traditional voting scene that does not include veteran politician Saad Hariri’s Future Movement, but does include several independent candidates who hope to bring much-needed change to the country.

The country has undergone dramatic changes on the political and economic fronts since 2018, the last time elections were held.

Popular anti-government protests in 2019 forced large segments of the population to rethink their faith in the ruling political class, many of whom have ties to the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies currently hold a parliamentary majority after winning 71 of 128 seats in 2018, but voters hope to replace them with independent candidates who they believe will be able to steer the country towards, at least, some stability that hasn’t been seen in years.

Following the protests, the local currency lost value, and Lebanese banks restricted dollar withdrawals, leaving many to cope with deteriorating living conditions with no safety net. This—coupled with drawn-out IMF negotiations and a precarious security situation—has forced the Lebanese to rest their hopes solely on elections for a chance at change.

For Beirut resident Tariq—who wants to be identified only by his first name—this election is a conundrum: he has a lot at stake, and yet he feels there’s little left to lose.

Tariq was only 17-year-old when he left Syria, where he was born to Lebanese expats, to test his luck in Lebanon. The year was 1977, and though he had never lived in Lebanon, the market looked promising.

“I was looking forward to it because although there was a war here, I was under pressure from my family to run my father’s business [in Syria]. So I came here to continue my studies and to work,” Tariq says.

Working during the war was anything but easy—security checkpoints made getting around difficult, and rocket fire could be heard for days on end—but it didn’t matter. He was young, fit, and armed with a certain smugness that made failure, in his mind, impossible.

Perhaps it was due to that confidence—and a self-confessed love for adrenaline—that he decided he could make more money selling cigarettes.

At the time, it was rare to trade tobacco between a predominantly Christian East Beirut and a mostly Muslim West Beirut. After all, the risks were high: if it was found out he was Christian in a Muslim area—particularly the Palestinian camps he was doing business in—he could easily be killed by gunmen. Or they could have robbed him and held him a hostage.

Still, it was more money than he could make elsewhere, so he spent three years between 1979 and 1981—the very height of the war—peddling between distributors and clients.

“At that time, I had no fear. If I die, I die. I didn’t have a wife or kids. If they take my money, I’ll make more. But I knew that after I got married, I would think three times, ten times, before anything like that. But when you’re in your early age, you don’t have fear,” he says.

The job paid off in the long run. A friend saw the street-smart work he was doing and recommended Tariq to a multinational company, where he would spend the next 40 years travelling and doing business across the world.

However, for Tariq, now 64, Lebanon has always remained home, and memories of the country’s civil war are still haunting. And they’ve gotten worse in the last three years.

“When I see political parties shouting and screaming about other religious parties in places like Ain al Romeneh—where the war started—it makes me worried about what’s to come. Any tension that happens between any two religious sects—Sunni or Shia, Christians or Druze, Muslims or Christians—it reminds me of the war, and it makes me afraid it will start again.”

Though he has only voted a handful of times in his life, he’s turning up for this year’s elections, if only to clear his conscience.

"Honestly, it took me a long time to decide if I'm going to vote because those of us who don't have strong political ties don't really think about it. But how can I say, 'oh the country is in shambles' and then do nothing? There's less opportunity now than there was during the (civil) war. Then, we didn't have security. Now, there's no money,” he adds.

A nation divided

Lebanon’s unique political structure stipulates a sectarian power-sharing agreement wherein the parliament, and other government offices are distributed on religious grounds: the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament Shia Muslim.

The system is apparently aimed at preserving a balance between factions that have taken up arms against each other in a country where Sunnis and Shia account for just under a third of the population each. Christians make up an estimated 40 percent.

While the agreement precedes the civil war, this confessional system of power sharing—and the warlords it arguably helped to produce—survived the war, further codifying its existence in Lebanon’s future, despite its obvious limitations.