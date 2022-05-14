Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected as the new president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Mohamed bin Zayed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, becoming the ruler of the oil-rich country founded by his father in 1971, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Often known as 'MBZ', Mohamed bin Zayed met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE's seven emirates, as the country enters a period of mourning for his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

WAM described the vote as unanimous among the rulers of the country's sheikhdoms, which also includes the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him," Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said on Twitter after the vote.

“The whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory and honor, God willing.”

READ MORE: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away