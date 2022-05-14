Head of a Turkish delegation, currently visiting Washington has said that the US is "very positive" about the F-16 deal.

"We shared with them how strengthening Türkiye's defence industry would also support NATO, how quickly it could support regional and global peace, and we always saw a positive attitude from them," Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman and Foreign Affairs Head Efkan Ala said on Friday in a news conference while evaluating their contacts in the US Congress.

During the talks with US counterparts, Ala said that the atmosphere regarding Turkish-American relations was very positive, especially after Türkiye’s constructive role in the Russia-Ukraine conlflict.

Ala said that they had extensive and productive meetings with 24 US Congress members, some of whom were senators, noting that they had a very productive exchange of ideas on many topics that would benefit both countries.

He emphasized that Ankara's position on the Turkish Straits was also appreciated by the members of Congress.

Ala stressed that the political, economic, and defence issues between the two countries were handled in a positive atmosphere, adding that the delegation noticed a constructive atmosphere for solving the problems in bilateral relations.

"At a time when the external negative effect that emerged in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, that is, in regional conflicts, covers the whole Europe, the vital importance of Türkiye's ability to take initiative has emerged," he said.

The delegation head also underlined that he believes that possible problems that may be encountered in this process can be overcome through the use of the political and diplomatic capacities of the two countries.

