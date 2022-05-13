The US is collaborating with Türkiye on Finland and Sweden's potential membership in NATO, the White House has said after Ankara voiced objections.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki deferred to the Turkish government on an explanation of their views, but said US President Joe Biden's administration is "continuing to work with Turkey" on the nations' membership in the transatlantic alliance.

"There's no question, and you've seen this from the public statements of a number of NATO leaders, that there is broad support from NATO member countries in Finland and Sweden's stated interest in applying to join NATO," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara's position on Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO is "not positive."

"We are currently following developments. We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)," he said in Istanbul. "There are supporters of terrorism in parliament. We cannot be positive towards this."

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now