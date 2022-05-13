The idea of the Metaverse, which proponents believe to be the next stage of the evolution of the World Wide Web, is increasingly spurring public interest and venture capital investment.

While the concept of the Metaverse remains vague, there is a consensus that a combination of technologies, including augmented and virtual reality (AR + VR), cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance (DeFi) are laying the foundation for an immersive digital world where people will be able to interact and have shared experiences with each other, as well as create, buy and sell digital assets.

Consequently, regulators are set to face a slew of challenges in keeping up with innovation in this new digital space.

Meanwhile, the real world of politics and economics will play a key role in shaping the direction of the Metaverse, too.

As technology triggers polarisation among governments and large organisations and forces global institutions to reconsider grounds for cooperation, the Metaverse is likely to become embroiled in future geopolitical conflicts, argues geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash.

“The Metaverse is a blank canvas that nations will use to advance their geopolitical agenda,” Prakash, co-founder of Center for Innovating the Future, told TRT World.

In his latest book The World Is Vertical: How Technology Is Remaking Globalization, Prakash argues that technology is causing the world to divide and split, as opposed to the previous idea of the internet, which was supposed to bring the world closer together.

“The main reason why the reverse is now happening with technology is that governments no longer want to attach themselves to the global systems, platforms, and ideas that have governed the world since WWII,” said Prakash. “Now, nations are looking at technology through the lens of sovereignty, ideology, and competitiveness.”

That competitiveness is expressing itself in “vertical decisions” that are being made across the spectrum, from the West jettisoning Chinese 5G networks to the EU cutting data flows to the US.

Now, it’s also emerging with the Metaverse; one of the main issues being which Metaverse(s) will be used and how will they be regulated?

“First, there is no single Metaverse the whole world will use. That means different countries will have their own Metaverse for their own societies and populations. This will split the world along new fault lines,” Prakash argued.

Also, the nature of the Metaverse is different than other technologies like crypto or artificial intelligence (AI) – since it is virtual/augmented, the Metaverse comes pre-built with parameters. “This alleviates some of the concerns that policymakers have, since whatever happens in the Metaverse is not happening in the real world.”

And as we exit the era of single rules for all, there is less incentive for governments and firms to cooperate with one another.

Technologies like AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity are already splitting the Western world itself – as witnessed by a new defence alliance between the US, UK and Australia (AUKUS) that isolated allies like France, Germany and Canada.

So, if there are no international standards yet on something as important as AI ethics despite the expansion of AI-driven technologies into everyday life, could we see something similar happen with the Metaverse?