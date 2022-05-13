TÜRKİYE
Türkiye summons French diplomat after attack on Paris Consulate General
Türkiye conveys discomfort to French Embassy undersecretary over attack on its mission in Paris.
Türkiye's Consulate General in Paris was attacked by PKK sympathisers, causing material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 13, 2022

Türkiye has summoned the French diplomat in Ankara over Thursday’s terrorist attack on Türkiye's Consulate General in Paris.

The French Embassy undersecretary in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building on Friday and was conveyed Türkiye's discomfort over the attack, according to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged French authorities to take "concrete legal steps" against the terrorists over the attack.

Unidentified individuals attacked the Consulate General around 1230GMT on Thursday with firework-type explosives, according to information obtained from the sources.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

Terrorist PKK-affiliated formations reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The administrative department of the Hauts-de-Seine region in the northwest of the French capital condemned the attack on Twitter and conveyed a message of solidarity with the Turkish consul general and consular staff.

READ MORE:Türkiye condemns French cooperation with terror group PKK

SOURCE:AA
