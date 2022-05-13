The US decision to lift sanctions from the part of Syrian territory which is under the control of YPG terrorist organisation has once again highligthed the convoluted foreign policy Washington pursues for the region.

The US Treasury Department issued a new directive on Thursday in which it removed certain business areas such as telecommunications, construction and banking from its sanctions list.

This basically opens the way for American and other foreign companies to invest in a vast swath of land in northern Syria that is controlled by YPG, an offshoot of the PKK, the extreme left terror outfit behind deadly attacks in Türkiye.

The US and the European Union along with Ankara consider PKK as a terrorist organisation. But the US has closely cooperated with the YPG to the chagrin of Türkiye.

Türkiye strongly condemned the decision, seeing it as “a US effort to legitimise the YPG/PKK” presence in Syria, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. "It's not possible for us to accept this mistake by the US," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

While the US portrayed its decision as a move to help civilian life and promote private investment in northeastern Syria, the decision will likely benefit the YPG/PKK more than any other groups, according to experts.

“I would guess the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which consists in part of the PYD/YPG, will most likely benefit from the US Treasury's decision to lift sanctions in northern Syria,” says Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, a country which neighbours both Türkiye and Iran, where different PKK outfits have led to tens of thousands of deaths in the past 40 years.

While the PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by the US, Türkiye, the EU and NATO, Washington has continued to back its Syria wing despite fierce protests from Ankara, poisoning relations between the two NATO allies. Türkiye believes the SDF is merely a political guise to hide the YPG/PKK presence in the US-backed structure.

“After all, they (YPG/PKK) are the ones who are working with the US military forces. They are playing to be the leaders of Kurdish population in northern Syria. They are the ones who are in control of oil resources, which are permitted to be purchased under the decision by the US Treasury to lift sanctions,” Bryza tells TRT World.

While Bryza is not sure whether the main US motivation to lift sanctions in YPG-controlled territories is to further support the terrorist group, Washington’s move will likely produce “the outcome” of enriching it. The US decision will allow the YPG to sell oil products like gasoline produced in the region to countries, which are not sanctioned by Washington.

The US backing has helped the YPG take control of oil fields, dams and agricultural land across northern Syria during the course of the civil war.

"Private sector investment in these areas will help reduce the likelihood of ISIS (Daesh) resurgence by combating the desperate conditions that enable the terrorist groups' recruitment and support network," a senior US administration official said, regarding the Syria sanctions decision.

But Türkiye strongly believes that backing a terrorist group to fight another one can not be a good strategy to uproot extremist groups like Daesh.