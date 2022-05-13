Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed that YPG/PKK is a terror group and Ankara cannot accept the US move to lift sanctions on regions in Syria held by YPG/PKK.

"We do not have the luxury of disregarding terrorists. We say this to all countries that seem friendly to us," Erdogan said on Friday, urging them to "take care" with their actions.

The US issued a general licence on Thursday to exempt northern Syrian territories, including those controlled by the PKK terror group's regional branch, YPG, from American sanctions, allowing economic activities there.

The YPG remains in control of large swathes of northeastern Syria with US backing.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organisation in Türkiye and the US, which has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye.

But Washington has refrained from similarly designating the YPG and continues to partner with it in the region against the Daesh terror group despite adamant protests from Ankara.

'An attempt to legitimise'