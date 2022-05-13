EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran, and a final deal is within reach.

A mission by EU envoy Enrique Mora this week to help revive the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers had gone "better than expected", Borrell said on Friday on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened," Borrell said, adding that "There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement."

Mora held two days of meetings with Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri in Tehran this week.

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, meanwhile met Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday to push for progress.

Main sticking point

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon, something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.