WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia: Chinese spy ship hugging west coast amounts to 'aggressive act'
The ship "has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia", said the country's defence minister.
Australia: Chinese spy ship hugging west coast amounts to 'aggressive act'
Chinese navy vessels have been tracked off Australia's north and eastern coasts several times in recent years. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 13, 2022

Australia has tracked a Chinese intelligence ship off its West coast, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has said, in what he called an "act of aggression" by Beijing.

Australia had tracked the spy ship over the past week as it sailed past the Harold E Holt naval communications station at Exmouth, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines, Dutton said on Friday.

"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," Dutton said at a news conference.

"It has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia."

Australia goes to a national election on May 21 and allegations of the national security threat posed by China have been a major campaign theme.

Dutton questioned the "strange timing" of the vessel's presence given the election campaign.

READ MORE:Early voting under way in Australia with opposition ahead in polls

'Crossing into Australia's economic zone'

RECOMMENDED

Chinese navy vessels have been tracked off Australia's north and eastern coasts several times in recent years.

In February, Beijing and Canberra blamed each other for an incident where an Australian maritime patrol aircraft detected a laser directed at it from a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel.

Australia released photographs of two Chinese vessels involved in that incident sailing close to its north coast.

Australia's defence department said in a statement the Dongdiao Class Auxiliary Intelligence ship named Haiwangxing travelled down the west coast, crossing into Australia's Economic Exclusion Zone on May 6.

The ship came within 50 nautical miles of the communications station on May 11.

Dutton said Australia had made a practice of making the public aware of the presence of Chinese navy ships.

READ MORE: Why has the China-Solomon Islands defence deal irked the West?

Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy