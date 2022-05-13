Thousands of Argentinians have brought central Buenos Aires to a standstill in another massive protest against the South American country's soaring inflation.

The "Federal march for work and salaries, and against hunger and poverty" on Thursday was bolstered by thousands of people arriving from outside the capital, heeding the call from multiple unions and left-wing groups critical of center-left President Alberto Fernandez's social policies.

Calls to protest have become more frequent since the start of the year, as the Argentinian economy shows no signs of stemming its inflationary trend.

In the first four months of 2022, prices rose 23 percent, including a 6 percent jump in April, according to figures published on Thursday.

Having already recorded inflation of over 50 percent in 2021, the current rate would surpass even the worst estimates of 60 percent by the end of the year.

'Debt is to the people'

Protesters are also angry at the government's budgetary restraint, a necessity during debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will see the country reduce its annual deficit from three percent of GDP in 2021 to zero by 2025.