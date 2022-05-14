Friday, May 13, 2022

Zelenskyy: Evacuation talks in 'complex' stage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said talks with Russia on getting wounded defenders out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were very complex, adding Kiev was using influential intermediaries.

"At the moment very complex negotiations are under way on the next phase of the evacuation mission – the removal of the badly wounded, medics. We are talking about a large number of people," Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that Ukraine can "report the 200th downed Russian military airplane. Russia hasn't lost so much aviation in any of the wars in decades. Russia has also lost 27,000 soldiers, many of whom were young conscripts. Russia has lost more than 3,000 tanks, armoured vehicles, drones and all its perspectives as a state."

No swift end to 'war' with Russia - Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence minister has admitted that there was no swift end to the conflict with Russia in sight.

Writing on social media, Oleksii Reznikov said that Western weapons would take some time to begin turning the tide in Ukraine’s favour.

“We are entering a new - long-term - phase of the war,” Reznikov said in a Facebook post. “Extremely difficult weeks await us. How many there will be - no one can say for sure.” He added that Russia was unable to sweep across Ukraine and capture its capital, and is now “forced to reduce the scale of its targets down to the operational-tactical level.”

We are witnessing a strategic turning point in favour of Ukraine. This process will last for some time - Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Pentagon chief urges 'immediate' Ukraine ceasefire

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to move immediately to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine, in their first conversation since before the attack began, the Pentagon said.

"Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Russia used UN council for disinformation: US

The United States is again accusing Russia of using the UN Security Council to spout disinformation and conspiracy theories about biological weapons in Ukraine to distract from its brutal attack against its smaller neighbour.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills called the Russian claims of alleged US involvement in a biological weapons program “categorically false and ludicrous.”

He warned the council that Moscow’s actions follow a pattern of accusing others of violations it has perpetrated or intends to perpetrate, adding that they need to be watched closely “for the possibility of a false flag chemical or biological attack by Russia’s forces.”

Russia to suspend Finland electricity supply from weekend

Russia will suspend electricity supplies to Finland this weekend, a supplier said as tensions rise over Helsinki's NATO bid.

"We are forced to suspend the electricity import starting from May 14," RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Russian state energy holding Inter RAO said in a statement, adding that it had not received payment for volumes sold in May.

"RAO Nordic is not able to make payments for the imported electricity from Russia," the statement added. "This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over 20 years of our trading history," RAO Nordic said, hoping the situation would "soon" improve and the trade could resume.

Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread

Moldova’s foreign minister has said that the small eastern European country is on alert for any signs the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine could spill across the border.

Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Germany that “the situation is of course fragile, but it is nonetheless relatively calm. We do not face an acute military crisis today.”

At the same time the government has been preparing for “the full spectrum of options,” he said. “Our interior ministry, defence ministry, intelligence services are on high alert,” Popescu said, citing the presence of Russian troops in the separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria.

World 'paying price' of food crisis due to conflict: Ukraine minister

The impact of the Russian invasion on food exports from Ukraine, a traditional arable farming powerhouse, would be felt across the world, its agriculture minister has said.

"People across the world are paying the price for this war," Mykola Solsky said in a press conference during a meeting of G7 agriculture ministers in Stuttgart.

Russia advises against travel to UK because of "unfriendly" visa stance

Russia has said it was recommending its citizens not to travel to Britain, complaining that authorities there were making it "virtually impossible" for Russians to obtain visas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged Russian applications were being delayed because Britain was giving higher priority to Ukrainian refugees. It said Russians were also unable to pay on the British website via Mastercard and Visa, which have both suspended their operations in Russia.

"Taking into account the extremely unfriendly course of the UK towards our country, in order to avoid financial losses and other possible problems, we recommend that Russian citizens refrain, if possible, from travelling to the UK and trying to obtain British visas," it said.

Finland prepared in case Russia cuts off gas, emergency committee says

Finland is ready to cope in the event that Russia cuts off its supply of natural gas, the government's emergency preparedness committee said after a meeting.

Key Finnish politicians had been warned of a possible halt to gas exports by Russia on Friday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday.