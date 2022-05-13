US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (or DMZ) when he visits Asia later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.

Psaki said the White House was still finalising details of the Asia schedule but a trip to the heavily fortified DMZ separating the two Koreas is a step that is taken by many who visit the region.

Several former US presidents, and Biden himself before he became president, have visited the DMZ, but former president Donald Trump became the first to have met a North Korean leader there when he held a third meeting with Kim Jong-un in June 2019 as part of his unsuccessful effort to persuade him to give up his nuclear and missile programs.

The DMZ is often described as the world's last Cold War frontier and has existed since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Pyongyang readying another nuclear test