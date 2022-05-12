Wildfires have edged towards mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico and engulfed an enclave of multi-million-dollar mansions in southern California state.

Residents of around 900 houses were under evacuation in coastal California and one firefighter was injured when a wildfire fire torched about 81 hectares in Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, Orange County officials said on Thursday.

In New Mexico, meanwhile, more than 300 homes and other buildings have been destroyed in wildfires burning since early last month. As westerly winds picked up on Thursday, firefighters torched fire breaks and set up sprinkler systems to save ranches and homes around 24 km south of Angel Fire, a ski resort town.

Crews bulldozed containment lines to stop the blaze from getting into Black Lake, Angel Fire, and even the Taos area, known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site Native American community.

"We are red flag conditions today so high, high winds," Todd Abel, a leader on the inter-agency team fighting the fire, told a briefing.

"Day 36," fire spokesperson Bill Morse said at a briefing on Wednesday night. "Ever since April 6, this fire has grown day by day by day."

Residents return to rubble