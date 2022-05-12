US President Joe Biden has met with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to beef up tight supplies and do everything possible to get families access.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said on Thursday, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.

During his meeting with the executives, Biden discussed efforts to increase production and urged companies to "do more to help families purchase infant formula," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"What we are seeing, which is an enormous problem, is hoarding," Psaki said. "That is also something we're focused on."

Abbott recalls products

Tight supplies of formula dwindled further after Abbott Laboratories ABT.N in February recalled Similac and other baby formulas made at its Michigan plant following consumer complaints of bacterial contamination. The FDA later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company's formula, including two deaths.

Abbott, the biggest US supplier of milk formula, said tests showed one bacteria strain found in the facility was not linked to any known infant illnesses, although it was updating its cleaning and related protocols.

The plant's closure exacerbated pandemic-related supply chain issues causing formula shortages the FDA has said it is working to address.

Other major formula producers include Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L and Nestle SA NESN.S.

Several retailers, including Target Corp TGT.N, CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, have limited formula purchases until supplies improve to prevent hoarding. New York Attorney General Letitia James also has warned against price gouging.

Hearingplanned

US House lawmakers plan a hearing on the matter on May 25.