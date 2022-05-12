Colombia has become the first Latin American country to authorise assisted medical suicide for patients under a doctor's supervision, according to a constitutional court decision.

The country's highest court ruled on Thursday that a doctor can help a seriously ill patient take their own life by consuming a lethal drug, without risking going to jail.

Colombia already allows euthanasia — where a doctor is the one to administer a life-ending drug to a patient.

"The doctor who helps someone with intense suffering or serious illness and who freely decides to dispose of their own life acts within the constitutional framework," read Thursday's court ruling that passed by six votes to three.

Colombia decriminalised euthanasia in 1997, and in July 2021 a high court expanded this "right to dignified death" to those not suffering from a terminal illness.

Fewer than 200 people have opted for euthanasia in Colombia since 1997, according to official data.

It is the first and only Latin American country to have taken this step and one of just a few in the world, and did so despite being mostly Roman Catholic.

The church categorically opposes both euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Euthanasia vs assisted suicide