WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel plans thousands of new settlement units in occupied West Bank
The report of further expansion comes amid heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, one day after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp.
Israel plans thousands of new settlement units in occupied West Bank
International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there illegal. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 12, 2022

Israeli authorities have approved the construction of over 4,000 settlement units on territories in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Several Israeli news outlets, including Haaretz, said on Thursday that the Israeli High Council of Planning and Building - an Israeli official body that supervises settlement construction in the Palestinian occupied territories - approved the construction of new settlement units.

The new units will be built in the existing settlements of Betar Illit in southwestern Jerusalem, the Elkana settlement in the northwestern West Bank, Doliv settlement in northwestern Ramallah, Kiryat Arba east of Hebron, and others, Israeli media reported.

Jordan slammed the Israeli announcement that it would build new settlement units while continuing to demolish Palestinian-owned homes in the southern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haitham Abu Alfoul said his country rejected and condemned these actions as illegitimate and illegal.

RECOMMENDED

The United States has said it "strongly" opposes such construction.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there illegal.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

READ MORE:Scores of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rallies

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy