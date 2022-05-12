US President Joe Biden has warned nations attending a virtual global summit on Covid-19 that there was "still so much left to do" to quell the pandemic, as more than $3 billion in new funding was pledged.

The veteran Democrat may however be at pains to spearhead ambitious plans to vaccinate the world and stop the spread of the coronavirus, as Congress has so far refused to authorise billions of dollars in funding.

The United States crossed a grim milestone as the summit began on Thursday, with the White House announcing that more than one million Americans have now died due to Covid-19 – the pandemic's highest recorded death toll in the world.

In his remarks at the summit, Biden said that while progress had been made on global vaccinations and delivering medical equipment to countries in need, "there's still so much left to do. This pandemic isn't over."

"We all must do more. We must honour those we have lost by doing everything we can to prevent as many deaths as possible," the US leader said.

'Pandemic is not over'

The White House announced that the summit had "garnered new financial commitments totalling more than $3 billion in new funding ... above and beyond pledges made to date in 2022."

More than $2 billion of that total will go towards "immediate" Covid-19 response, while $962 million has been committed to a World Bank fund for pandemic preparedness and global health security.

The United States pledged another $200 million to that fund, raising its contribution to $450 million.

"And we’re increasing our support for a new Pandemic Preparedness and Global Health Security fund that will be established at the World Bank this summer with $450 million in seed funding." US president said.

"We want to prevent complacency. The pandemic is not over," a senior US official said of Thursday's meeting, which follows a first global huddle last September.

So far, the worldwide Covid-19 death toll stands at more than six million people.

The virtual gathering was co-chaired by the United States, along with current G7 president Germany, G20 president Indonesia, African Union chair Senegal, and Belize, the current chair of the CARICOM Caribbean grouping.

