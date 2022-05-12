Russia has said Finland's bid to join NATO is a hostile move that "definitely" posed a threat to its security.

The Kremlin said on Thursday it would respond but declined to spell out how, saying this would depend on how close NATO moves military assets towards the 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) Finnish-Russian frontier.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia would need to take "retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop threats to its national security arising".

"Helsinki must be aware of the responsibility and consequences of such a move," it said.

The Finnish move, which Sweden is expected to replicate, confronts President Vladimir Putin with the very outcome he said his incursion into Ukraine was designed to prevent — a further expansion of NATO to Russia's borders.

"Finland joined the unfriendly steps taken by the European Union towards our country.

"This cannot fail to arouse our regret, and is a reason for corresponding symmetrical responses on our side," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Geopolitical tussle

Finland's leaders said earlier on Thursday their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay".