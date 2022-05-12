Palestinian women express their connection to their ancestral towns and villages by wearing traditional embroidered thobes or dresses on social occasions.

Since the Nakba, when an estimated 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from Palestine in 1948, the Palestinian thobe has become symbol for Palestinian women that helps them keep a connection with their land.

Adorned with hand-stitched embroidery, making a Palestinian thobe can take months of handiwork. . The dress represents a time when Palestinian peasant women used to sew their own clothes after a long day of farming.

“[The] Palestinian thobe is part of our history. When I see the images of grandmothers wearing these thobes, then the next generation then us, I know I am part of this history. That’s my identity and culture,” Lana Hijazi, member of the Palestinian Heritage Wear Society told TRT World.

Claiming as its own

“The Israeli occupation has been attempting to steal components of the Palestinian identity because this occupation has no identity so it tries to impersonate our character,” Hijazi said.

“Israeli rudeness came when their designers took part in fashion shows displaying Palestinian embroidery as if it belongs to them,” Hijazi explained. “They tried to register Bethlehem thobe in the Global Encyclopedia like it belonged to the occupation!”

Israeli airlines El Al assumed the embroidered Palestinian dress as their uniform in the 1970s. In addition, some Israeli designers used Kufiya or embroidery in their designs and shows.

Israeli figures were spotted wearing the Palestinian thobe in international events like the Cannes Film Festival in an attempt to add a national character to Israel’s image.

“We protest against such attempts, reassuring that this thobe has owners who don’t accept it to be stolen,” Hijazi condemned.

Dressing sea and mountains

Mona Alghosain, a member of the Palestinian Women Union, spoke to TRT World on what the Palestinian thobe says about Palestine and Palestinian women, their life and economic situation.

“There are many designs of Palestinian thobe depending on the area it comes from. There are different styles between thobes from coastal areas or mountainous areas,” Alghosain said.

“Palestinian women used to make their own dresses. Embroidery on these dresses reflected the area and the social level,” Alghosain explained. “For example, we can see the thobes of women in mountainous areas have more complicated embroidery work than others. This means women in Palestinian mountains had more time than those in coastal areas.”

The patterns and colours also have meaning, said Alghosain. “A thobe can have various symbols including birds, trees and flowers. Brides used to dress red, and widows dressed blue with colourful stitches. The Palestinian thobe is distinct and different from others in the region.”

"We are proud of our Palestinian thobe; it reflects our civilised history. Me and my daughters will preserve it and preserve our artistic heritage,” Alghosain added.

READ MORE:Palestinian embroidery: From a symbol of resistance to UNESCO heritage