Qatar's ruler has met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, as talks falter on bringing Washington back into a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

The one-day visit by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, came as the European Union's coordinator for the nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, held a second day of meetings in Tehran on Thursday with Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri.

Qatar, a close US ally, has added the Iran nuclear dispute to the list of diplomatic hotspots where it has sought to play a behind-the-scenes mediating role, and the emir has called for more dialogue to settle the standoff.

Washington unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal under then-president Donald Trump in 2018 and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back its own commitments.

President Joe Biden has said he wants the United States to return to the agreement but on-off talks on the mechanics have been stalled since March.

READ MORE: Understanding Qatar’s designation as a major non-NATO ally