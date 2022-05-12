Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s surprise visit to Tehran on May 8 indicates that he’s trying to woo Iran for more support as his other key partner Russia sinks deeper into the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

For weeks there have been reports that Moscow has been withdrawing its military assets from places like Syria to fend off the stiff challenge posed by Ukrainian forces.

Assad’s visit was only the second time he has been to Iran since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011 and descended the country into chaos, forcing millions of people to seek refuge elsewhere.

During his day-long engagements in Tehran, Assad met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

While the two sides haven’t publicly disclosed what was discussed, Russia must have figured as a key point in the talks, says Ramazan Bursa, an Iran expert.

“Russia withdrew both its troops and Wagner forces from the east of Homs in a very short time - something like 48 hours in mid-April.”

Since the Ukraine conflict began in late February, US intelligence officials have insisted that Russia was moving its mercenaries from other countries to Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia vigorously denies that it has reduced its footprint in Syria.

Leonid Savin, a Moscow-based expert, says that news of Russia's withdrawal is part of the psychological warfare waged by European countries against Moscow.

“A lot of fake news has been produced in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. This is one of them."

But Russia also has reasons to keep such news under the wraps.

Firstly it doesn’t want this to be seen as a weakness and secondly, it doesn’t want to put Israel on the edge as Tel Aviv has long feared the rise of Iran-backed militias in Syria in absence of Russian troops, says Bursa.