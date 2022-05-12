The funeral procession of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has taken place in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

It headed from the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah toward the Palestinian presidency headquarters on Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with top Palestinian officials were present at the memorial service.

Thousands of Palestinians crowded the roads to honour Abu Akleh.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony, Abbas held Israel responsible for the killing of the journalist.

'Going to the International Criminal Court'

"The occupation will not hide the truth and the crime should not go unpunished," Abbas said.

He also said Palestine will not accept a joint probe with Israel into the killing of Abu Akleh.

"We reject a joint investigation with the Israeli authorities because they are the ones who committed the crime and we do not trust them,” he stated.

Abbas vowed to take the case to the International Criminal Court.