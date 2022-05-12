Saudi Aramco has dethroned Apple as the world's most valuable company as surging oil prices drive up shares and tech stocks slump.

The Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company, billed as the largest oil producing company in the world, was valued at $2.42 trillion based on the price of its shares at close of market on Wednesday.

Apple, meanwhile, has seen its share price drop over the past month and was valued at $2.37 trillion when official trading ended.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco recently reported a 124 percent net profit surge for last year, hours after Yemeni rebels attacked its facilities causing a "temporary" drop in production.

As the world economy started to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, "Aramco's net income increased by 124 percent to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," the company said.

A strong rebound

The kingdom, one of the world's top crude exporters, has been under pressure to raise output as Russia's military operation in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow have roiled global energy markets.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser cautioned that the company's outlook remained uncertain due in part to "geopolitical factors".

"We continue to make progress on increasing our crude oil production capacity, executing our gas expansion program and increasing our liquids to chemicals capacity," Nasser said.