Thursday, May 12, 2022

Ukraine threatens those who sell stolen grain

Ukraine's foreign minister has said that everyone involved in the transportation and sales of grain seized by Russia in occupied areas of the country will face legal consequences.

"Russia is a criminal three times over: it bombed Syria to ruins, occupied part of Ukraine, and is now selling stolen Ukrainian grain to Syria," the ministry's press service cited Dmytro Kuleba as saying.

"I want to remind the participants in this deal: what is stolen has never brought happiness to anyone. Everyone involved in the sale, transportation or purchase of stolen grain is an accomplice to the crime," Kuleba said, commenting on media reports that on Wednesday, a Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain moored off the Syrian coast.

Kuleba also claimed that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, Egypt and Lebanon had previously refused to buy the "looted" grain shipment.

Kiev in talks to evacuate 38 wounded Azovstal fighters

Kiev is holding "difficult" talks with Moscow to secure safe passage for 38 badly wounded fighters from the Azovstal steel plant in the strategic city of Mariupol surrounded by Russian troops.

"We are conducting very difficult negotiations on the evacuation of seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal in exchange for captured Russians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She added that the talks were going "step by step".

Vereshchuk told AFP earlier this week that there were more than 1,000 Ukraine soldiers in tunnels beneath the sprawling steel works in Mariupol, which Russia has claimed control over. Azovstal is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated southern port city.

School bombings must stop in Ukraine: UN

The United Nations has demanded an end to the bombing of Ukrainian schools, and denounced their use for military ends during a meeting of the Security Council.

"Hundreds of schools across the country are reported to have been hit by heavy artillery, air strikes and other explosive weapons in populated areas," Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of the UN children's fund, told the Council.

As of last week, of the 89 UNICEF-supported schools in eastern Ukraine, one in six had been "damaged or destroyed" since the Russian offensive began. Abdi added that the conflict in Ukraine is a “child rights crisis”, with nearly 100 youngsters killed in just the last month.

Ultimately, children need an end to this war — their futures hang in the balance - UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi

Kiev accuses Russian forces of 'war crime' in eastern village

Ukrainian authorities and witnesses have accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an east Ukrainian village from a tank, killing several civilians. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow. which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside the regional capital Kharkiv, when Russian forces opened fire on a house from a tank, killing two men and a women, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Telegram.

Kharkiv police and witnesses said four people were killed and two wounded. The discrepancy could not be immediately explained. An investigation into a "war crime" and premeditated murder has been opened, according to prosecutors.

EU readies 195B euro plan to quit Russian fossil fuels

The European Commission plans to unveil a 195-billion-euro plan to stop importing Russian fossil fuels by 2027, combining a faster rollout of renewable energy and energy savings with a switch to alternative gas supplies, draft documents show.

The draft measures, which could change before they are due to be published next week, include a mix of EU laws, non-binding schemes, and recommendations national governments could take up, including by revising their plans to spend the EU's huge Covid-19 recovery fund to free up more funding for the energy transition.

The Commission expects the measures to require 195 billion euros in investments, on top of those already needed to meet the bloc's 2030 climate target, which would help slash Europe's bill for fossil fuel imports.

Spain finds yacht, other assets of 15 sanctioned oligarchs

Spanish authorities have identified assets, including houses, companies and at least one luxury yacht, belonging to 15 Russian oligarchs on the EU sanctions list, an official overseeing property registries has told Reuters.

Mariano García Fresno, the head of the General Council of Notaries' money laundering prevention unit, said the unit had detected activity, as the oligarchs sought to transfer their stakes in some companies to relatives or associates to avoid detection.

"They were already starting to move these holdings, especially in Spanish companies, or holdings or shares in foreign companies," García Fresno said. "We have located some 15 people from that (EU sanctions) list and another 105 people linked to them or family members..."

UN launches inquiry into alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted overwhelmingly to launch an inquiry into alleged serious violations committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, heaping further diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

The council voted 33-2 in favour of a draft resolution brought by Ukraine to create an investigation into alleged violations in the Kiev, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late February and in March, "with a view to holding those responsible to account".

While Ukraine and the West accuse Russian troops of committing what they call "war crimes", Moscow rejects the charge and denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine tells UN rights council Russia inflicting 'pure evil'

Kiev has condemned the "sheer horror" and "pure evil" of Russia's assault on Ukraine at an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council about Moscow's alleged violations.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said Russia was committing "the most gruesome human rights violations on the European continent in decades", as countries slammed the conduct of President Vladimir Putin's troops.

More than 50 countries backed Kiev's request for a special session of the UN's top rights body to examine "the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression". Russia snubbed the session.

Europe 'must switch off' Russia's energy 'oxygen': Ukrainian FM

Europe must end its reliance on Russian gas and cut off Moscow's "energy oxygen", Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said during a visit to Berlin, adding that Moscow had shown itself to be an unreliable supplier.

"This energy oxygen for Russia must be turned off and that is especially important for Europe," Kuleba said. "Europe must get rid of this complete dependence on Russian gas, since Russia has shown... that it is not a reliable partner and Europe cannot afford that."

Number of refugees fleeing Ukraine conflict exceeds 6M: UN

The number of people who have fled Ukraine to escape Russia's attacks has passed 6 million, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, a UN refugee agency has said.

Russia's military campaign, which started on February 24, has triggered a massive displacement of people, including more than 8 million Ukrainians within the country, according to the latest International Organization for Migration (IOM) report. UN data showed that 6.03 million had fled Ukraine as of Wednesday.

Russia targets Ukrainian oil refinery by air

Four Russian air strikes have targeted the Kremenchuk oil refinery in Ukraine’s central Poltava region. “Four ‘arrivals’ again at the Kremenchuk refinery. Explosions were also heard in the Poltava region,” acting regional governor Dmytro Lunin wrote in a Telegram post.

In early April, Lunin had said that the Kremenchuk refinery — Ukraine’s only remaining fully functional facility of its kind at the time — was no longer operational following a Russian attack.

Moscow claimed to have targeted the refinery again at the end of the month, and to have destroyed further fuel production and storage facilities.

Ukraine: 3,000 Mariupol civilians detained

About 3,000 Mariupol civilians are being detained in prisons controlled by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s industrial east, the country’s human rights chief says. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow or the separatists.

Lyudmyla Denysova claimed on social media that Kiev is aware of at least two prisons set up in the eastern Donetsk region, one in the regional capital of Donetsk and another in Olenivka, a suburb 20 kilometres southwest of the city centre.

She claimed that Kiev received reports of people being “tortured, interrogated, threatened with execution and forced to cooperate,” and others disappearing after interrogations. She also alleged that detainees were being kept in “inhuman conditions,” with inadequate access to bathrooms and no space to lie down.

Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline

Gazprom has said it will stop sending natural gas via the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which can carry up to 33 billion cubic metres of gas from fields in Russia's Yamal peninsula and western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.

On Wednesday, Russia announced sanctions on more than 30 energy companies, including Poland's EuRoPol GAZ S.A., the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, in reaction to measures adopted by Western nations over Ukraine.

"For Gazprom this means a ban on the use of a gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland," Gazprom spokesperson Sergei Kupriyanov said in a statement.

OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on crisis

OPEC has cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 for a second straight month, citing the impact of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, rising inflation and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China.

In a monthly report, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world demand would rise by 3.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 310,000 bpd from its previous forecast. The Ukraine conflict sent oil prices briefly above $139 a barrel in March, the highest since 2008.

OPEC has cited suggestions that China, with strict Covid lockdowns, is facing its biggest demand shock since 2020 when oil use plunged. "Demand in 2022 is expected to be impacted by ongoing geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe, as well as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions," OPEC said in the report.

EU moves to help Ukraine export grain amid Russian blockades

The European Commission has said it will work with EU governments to help Ukraine export millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country because the Russian navy is blocking Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, International Grains Council data shows, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad. Problems with getting the grain out of Ukraine threaten to cause a food crisis, especially in poorer regions like Africa.

"Twenty million tonnes of grains have to leave Ukraine in less than three months using the EU infrastructure," EU Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said. "This is a gigantesque challenge, so it is essential to coordinate and optimise the logistic chains, put in place new routes, and avoid, as much as possible, bottlenecks."

European development bank raises 1 billion euros for Ukraine

The European development bank raised one billion euros ($1.04 billion) in aid for Ukraine at its annual meeting this week. The money comes on top of two billion euros in a "resilience package" that was launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) previously.

"Donors have expressed the intention" to provide one billion euros to the bank "in response to the war on Ukraine", EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso said at a news conference in the Moroccan city Marrakech.

The EBRD forecast this week that the Ukrainian economy will shrink by 30 percent this year, more than previously estimated. "Ukraine needs our help to support vital infrastructures, to maintain access to electricity and transport, railways," Renaud-Basso said.

Kiev moves to seize local assets of Russia's Sberbank