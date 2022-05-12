The Solomon Islands' prime minister has dismissed criticism of a new maritime investment deal with China, saying there was nothing "sinister" in the draft agreement.

The new agreement, a copy of which has been leaked to the media, comes after a controversial security pact was signed last month.

The pact sparked alarm in Australia and the United States, which feared it could lead to Beijing securing a military foothold in the South Pacific. Honiara has ruled out hosting a Chinese military base.

On Wednesday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shrugged off criticism of the separate leaked memorandum of understanding on maritime investment, describing it as a "normal bilateral development initiative" that is yet to be formalised.

"There is nothing sinister nor trivial about the Blue Economy Memorandum of Understanding," his office said in a statement.

A day earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had expressed concern regarding the memorandum, which covers undersea cables, port wharves, shipbuilding and other areas.

Morrison said he was "very concerned, as many other Pacific leaders are, about the interference and intrusion of the Chinese Government into these types of arrangements".