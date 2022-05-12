Türkiye's public broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) has officially launched TRT Francais, a new digital platform for its French-speaking audience, with a senior Turkish official saying the outlet is part of TRT's efforts to challenge the "hegemony" of few global media companies.

"In today's world we are facing the hegemony of a few media companies and instead of telling the truth those companies are part of the global exploitation order and continue broadcasting for this purpose," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun, who attended the launch ceremony on Wednesday in capital Ankara.

"In fact, TRT's new initiative, TRT Francais, is saying 'no' to this global hegemony, and TRT Francais is an attempt to create an alternative, just like we did with TRT World," Altun said.

TRT Francais will be focusing on global news and analysis of politics, culture, business, and lifestyle and is another outlet in TRT's chain of global media platforms.

The Ankara-based TRT already maintains four different international feeds: TRT World, TRT Arabi, TRT Russian and TRT Deutsch.