A Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the US Senate after Republicans refused to allow a vote on the deeply polarising issue that threatens to upend the upcoming midterm election campaign.

The House-passed Women's Health Protection Act would have created a federal statute assuring health care providers have the right to provide abortions and patients have the right to receive them.

Wednesday's effort came amid a political firestorm ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court's conservative majority preparing to overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide.

But it was always a doomed and largely symbolic push, as Democrats already knew they would not be able to secure the 60 votes needed to advance towards a final yes or no vote in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.

In the end, all 50 Republicans and one of the 50 Democrats, West Virginia centrist Joe Manchin, rejected considering the legislation. Manchin's vote was no surprise as he had telegraphed his "no" hours earlier.

Biden urges voters to elect more pro-choice senators

President Joe Biden vowed never to "stop fighting to protect access to women's reproductive care" and urged voters to elect more pro-choice senators.

"Republicans in Congress – not one of whom voted for this bill – have chosen to stand in the way of Americans' rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives," he said in a statement.

Although the outcome was never in doubt, the rejection is seen as significant, with abortion rights set to be a hot button issue for November's midterm elections, when control of both the House and Senate will be at stake.