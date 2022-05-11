The killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank has drawn global condemnation.

The United States, United Nations, European Union and Türkiye separately called for a fair probe into Wednesday's incident.

The Qatari state-owned channel said Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was killed "in cold blood" and demanded Israeli forces be held accountable.

But Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested "armed Palestinians" were "likely" responsible. Israel’s military chief later said it was unclear who fired the fatal shot, and added that a probe was under way.

"We're encouraging both sides to participate in that investigation so that we can get down to why this happened," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said.

She added that Washington's "highest priority is protection of American citizens and the protection of journalists".

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said it was "appalled" at the killing and demanded a transparent investigation.

The EU, too, condemned the killing and sought an independent investigation into the circumstances of Abu Akleh's death.

"It is essential that a thorough, independent investigation clarifies all the circumstances... as soon as possible and that those responsible are brought to justice," a statement by the EU's External Action Service said.

"It is unacceptable to target journalists while they perform their job. Journalists covering conflict situations must be ensured safety and protection at all times."