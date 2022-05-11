2021 saw $93.5 billion in private equity poured into artificial intelligence according to Stanford’s 2022 AI Index Report. Investment into AI is expected to reach $500 billion by 2024 according to the International Data Corporation. PwC estimates that the global AI market will generate $15.7 trillion by 2030.

With years of heavy investing by public and private interests alike, artificial intelligence is quickly proving itself in new fields including health, robotics, agriculture among many others.

While learning machines continue to improve on a regular basis, AI has yet to meet the high expectations most have of it. While an AI can excel at a specialised task, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) still remains out of reach, for now.

An AGI is the holy grail for every AI researcher, generally understood to be an artificial intelligence able to understand, learn or carry out any task a human can. In the real world however, algorithms come up short when faced with complexity and the potential for change.

Despite limitations, companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon have invested billions into the field, with 2022 seeing major breakthroughs for artificial intelligence in multiple fields.

1. AI gets jokes

The single largest advance in artificial intelligence came after Google released a 540-billion-parameter AI natural language processing model that exceeds average performance. Larger models are more efficient at ‘transfer learning’, which seeks to train neural networks that use less data and computing power.

This replaces competitor OpenAI’s GPT-3 natural language processing model with 175 billion machine learning parameters. GPT-3, originally introduced in May 2020, was hailed as being so accurate it was difficult to tell whether its text was written by a human.Google’s PaLM claims to be able to accurately explain why a joke is funny, with its sights now set on challenging problems of common sense and reasoning.

2. AI gets artsy

DALL·E 2 is a new AI system developed by OpenAI that can draw realistic images and art based on a text description you provide. First introduced in 2021, the second iteration of the system produces creative images 4 times more resolution.

Created to depict how AI sees the world and help people express creativity, DALL·E 2 quickly raises the question of what it means to be human and creative.

This builds on previous breakthroughs in AI-assisted visual processing technology, including converting black and white pictures into color, or generating lifelike 3D models of individuals from old photographs. DALL·E 2 represents the latest in ‘multimodal’ systems which are able to work with both images and text.