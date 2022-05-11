Around 9.6 million children in Afghanistan have been going hungry daily amid the country’s economic collapse, worsening impact of the Ukraine conflict on staple foods and ongoing drought, according to a recent report published by NGO, Save the Children.

The war-torn country is experiencing the worst hunger crisis in its history, and the NGO has called for “immediate food assistance” to save lives in the short term.

“The international community must address both the gap in funds and Afghanistan’s economic collapse by identifying ways to increase liquidity in the country’s economy. Until the economic crisis is addressed, and rising poverty stemmed, children will continue to face catastrophic levels of hunger. Aid alone cannot save their lives,” said Athena Rayburn, Save the Children's Director of Advocacy, Communications and Media.

26-year-old Maryam has five children and lives in Faryab Province in Afghanistan, where many families subsist on only one meal a day. Her husband is in Iran trying to find work so he can send money back to his family.

“I am worried about my children,” Maryam told Save the Children.

“I can only borrow cash and buy them food but mostly I don’t have sufficient food for them. Sometimes we have food to eat and some days we don’t.”

However, the report underlined that aid alone is not enough to tackle the crisis. Despite the significant amount of food aid distributed to Afghan families in recent months, 19.7 million children and adults, nearly half of the population, need urgent support to survive.

According to Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), about 6.6 million people are classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), characterised by large food gaps and/ or employing emergency coping strategies to access food, while 20,000 people are considered to be in Catastrophe (Phase 5) in this regard.

Collapsed economy

After the Taliban took over the control of the country last August, the US froze nearly $10 billion of Afghan assets and suspended development assistance to the Taliban administration, a move that deepened the country’s macroeconomic instability and sent its economy into a downwards spiral.