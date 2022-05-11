Türkiye will produce its drones at a facility soon to be established in Kazakhstan.

Anka, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) exported to Kazakhstan, will be jointly produced by Turkish and Kazakh experts, according to a statement by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) on Wednesday.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering on technology transfer, including maintenance and repair.

The latest development will make Kazakhstan the first production base of Anka outside of Türkiye.

'Enhanced strategic partnership'