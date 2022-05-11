WORLD
Civilian casualties in Yemen 'halved' since ceasefire began
While the truce has brought along a significant reduction in violence, the number of casualties from landmines and unexploded ordnance remained the same or higher, according to an aid group.
Yemen is suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations. / Reuters Archive
May 11, 2022

The number of civilian casualties in war-torn Yemen has dropped by over 50 percent since a two-month truce took effect in early April.

Civilian casualties totalled 95 in April, down from 213 in March, said the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an aid group which has been providing food, shelter and other necessities to Yemen, said on Wednesday.

The group cited data from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

"The figures provide clear proof of the benefits from the truce. During the last month, many families were spared from having their lives shattered by the loss of family members to a meaningless war," NRC's Yemen country director Erin Hutchinson said in a statement.

"For the sake of the Yemeni people and their future, we hope the parties to the conflict will extend the truce."

READ MORE:Saudi coalition releases Yemeni prisoners as part of truce deal

A rare respite from violence

RECOMMENDED

The Yemen conflict pits the internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

It has killed hundreds of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

But a renewable two-month truce that took effect on April 2 has provided a rare respite from violence in much of the country.

The NRC said there had been a "significant reduction" in the number of people killed or wounded by air strikes, shelling and gunfire.

However, it added that despite a sharp reduction in violence, the number of casualties from landmines and unexploded ordnance remained the same or higher.

"We urge the warring parties to adhere to their commitments and work to find a peaceful resolution to this conflict, which has already killed and maimed thousands, and deprived millions of their livelihoods," Hutchinson said.

"That people are still being injured and killed by landmines and improvised explosive devices shows the critical need for a long-lasting peace, so that these remnants of war can be removed and more lives saved."

READ MORE: Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire: UN

SOURCE:AFP
