Wednesday, May 11, 2022

First 'war crimes' trial of captured Russian soldier in Ukraine

Ukraine's top prosecutor has disclosed plans for the first "war crimes" trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the attack.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said her office charged Sergeant Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the attack.

Shyshimarin, who served with a tank unit, was accused of firing through a car window on the man in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison.

She did not say when the trial would start. Venediktova's office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged "war crimes" committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing its grains

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has accused Russia of stealing the country's grain and trying to sell some of it on global markets.

The ministry said the stealing of Ukrainian grain amounts to looting. It warned countries that purchase Russian grain that some of its shipments could contain the grain stolen from Ukraine, making its buyers possible accomplices.

The ministry cited official estimates indicating that Russia already may have stolen 400,000-500,000 metric tonnes of grain that cost over $100 million. It charged that "practically all ships leaving Sevastopol with a load of grain are carrying the grain stolen from Ukraine."

Ukraine issues appeals over 'medieval ghetto' Mariupol

Ukrainian officials have issued dire warnings about the fate of civilians and the last fighters in Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombardment. Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left the city, said Russian troops had turned the city into a "medieval ghetto".

Human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova appealed to the United Nations and Red Cross to help evacuate wounded fighters holed up in the southern port's vast steel works.

"The aggressor does not give the wounded military a chance to survive," she wrote on Telegram. Denisova said doctors were forced to amputate even those with minor injuries due to risk of infections because of the lack of antibiotics and other medical supplies.

Azovstal (steel plant) is on fire again after the bombing. If there is hell on earth, it is there. - Petro Andryushchenko, aide to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko

Governor: Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled

One person was injured when forces in Ukraine shelled a Russian village close to the border in the Belgorod region, RIA news agency has quoted Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov as saying.

Czech leader allows over 100 citizens to fight in Ukraine

The Czech president has approved a request to allow 103 citizens to fight in Ukraine alongside the army, after the leader reversed his pro-Russia stance with Moscow's offensive.

Milos Zeman was once a close ally of Vladimir Putin, but labelled the Russian leader a "madman" after Moscow attacked Ukraine on February 24.

On Wednesday, he gave the greenlight to Czech fighters who had requested to join the Ukrainian army in Ukraine, despite an existing rule banning Czechs from fighting overseas.

WHO's European countries say Moscow office should be moved

Members of the World Health Organization’s European region have condemned Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, which could result in moving one of the agency’s offices out of Russia and suspending all meetings there until Moscow pulls its troops out of Ukraine.

In a statement after a resolution passed on Tuesday, countries in the WHO’s European region said they were “highly concerned” over the situation in Ukraine that was “triggered by the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.”

More than 40 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK, voted in favour of the statement, while Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan voted against it.

Red paint thrown at Polish embassy in Moscow

Unknown assailants have thrown red paint at the Polish embassy in Moscow as Russia demanded a formal apology from Warsaw over what it said was an "egregious" attack on its envoy.

On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Poland was splattered with a red substance by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw. And on Wednesday, red paint was thrown at the building housing the Polish embassy in Moscow.

"Mr Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski confirmed that such an incident occurred," Poland's foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina told Polish news agency PAP.

President: Finland joining NATO 'would not be against anyone'

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said it "would not be against anyone" if the Nordic country joined NATO, despite Russia warning against the membership.

"Joining NATO would not be against anyone. It is not a zero-sum game", the president said at the signing of a political declaration of mutual assistance with the UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

If Finland was to join NATO, Niinisto said that his response to Russia would be "you caused this, look in the mirror."

UK PM Johnson says NATO does not pose a threat to anyone

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said NATO is a defensive alliance and does not pose a threat to any other country, as Sweden and Finland consider joining the organisation in the wake of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone. It is there for the purposes of mutual defence," Johnson said in a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.

Italy’s premier pushes for talks to end conflict

Ukraine’s leaders must start shaping their terms for an acceptable peace deal, especially in light of Russia’s surprising failure to win outright, Italy’s premier has said.

When Russia first launched its military campaign against Ukraine, “we thought there was a Goliath and a David,” Mario Draghi told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

But “what seemed like an invincible power has proved” not to be, Draghi said, referring to Russian forces’ inability to overcome the defence mounted by Ukraine’s military, with heavy Western backing. Draghi spoke after meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy wants to restore the country's territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the confrontation with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand. "If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", he told students via videolink.

Speaking to French university Sciences Po, he also said he wanted to restore the country's territory before an end to the conflict could be envisioned, adding he was still willing to dialogue with Moscow. "Once we recoup all that is ours, we will finish this", he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of Nato warranted Moscow's attack against of its neighbour that started more than two months ago.

Nearly a third of jobs lost in Ukraine since conflict began: UN

Thirty percent of jobs in Ukraine — 4.8 million in total — have been lost since the beginning of the Russian military campaign in February-end, the United Nations has said, with the outlook even worse if the conflict drags on.

"Economic disruptions, combined with heavy internal displacement and flows of refugees, are causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and incomes," the UN's International Labour Organization said.

In its first report on the consequences of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, not only for those countries but for central Asia and the rest of the world, the ILO laid out several scenarios, depending on how the conflict develops.

If hostilities ceased immediately, a rapid recovery could ensue, with the return of 3.4 million jobs, thus reducing employment losses to 8.9 percent...In a scenario of further military escalation, employment losses would increase further to reach seven million, or 43.5 percent - UN's International Labour Organisation

Wives of Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal plant ask pope for help

A group of Ukrainian soldiers' wives has met Pope Francis at the Vatican, asking him to intervene to "save the lives" of their loved ones battling Russian forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

"We asked him to come to Ukraine, to talk to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, to tell him 'Let them go'. He just said he would pray for us," Kateryna Prokopenko told reporters. Her husband is a leader of the Azov regiment, a former far-right battalion turned National Guard unit leading the Azovstal defence.

"We hope that this meeting will just give us the chance to save their lives. We are ready for the actions of the pope, from his delegation, our soldiers are ready to be evacuated to a third country," Prokopenko said.

