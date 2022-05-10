Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he would skip a Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June unless Washington invites all countries in the region.

If US President Joe Biden's administration excludes Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the talks, Mexico will send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard instead, Lopez Obrador told reporters on Tuesday.

"If not everyone is invited, a representative of the Mexican government will go, but I would not go," the leftist leader said.

"I don't want the same policy to continue in America, and I want, in fact, to assert independence and sovereignty and show universal fraternity," Lopez Obrador added.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in response that "a final decision has not been made yet" on whether Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela would be invited to the talks.

"We know that the summit is a valuable opportunity to focus on some of the most important issues like the ongoing fight for freedom and democracy for every country, our shared climate goals and stronger, more collaborative Covid-19 response, and addressing the root causes of migration," she told reporters.

