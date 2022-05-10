Fourteen civilians, including children, have been killed in an attack on a displaced persons' camp in Ituri province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a monitoring organisation and local civil group said.

The attack occurred on Monday in the Djugu area of Ituri, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the conflict-torn region.

It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.

Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in Djugu, said most of the victims in the attack were children and stressed that the death toll was provisional.

"It's shocking to see children chopped up by machetes," he said.

Ernest Dhekana, head of the local Red Cross branch, told the AFP news agency that 10 children aged between six months and 17 years old were among the dead. Two women and two men were also killed.

Photos seen by the AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.

'State of siege'

CODECO – the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo – is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

It is considered one of the deadliest militant groups operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of ethnic massacres.

Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year, in a bid to stem attacks. Civilian massacres have nonetheless continued.