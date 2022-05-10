The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organisation’s leading human rights body.

In Tuesday’s secret ballot vote, 180 of the General Assembly’s 193 members deposited ballots. The result was 157 countries in favour of the Czech Republic and 23 abstentions.

Russia's membership has been suspended over allegations of horrific rights violations by its soldiers in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

Seats on the Geneva-based council are divided among regional groups and a replacement for Russia had to come from an East European country.

Action against Russia

The assembly approved a US-initiated resolution on April 7 to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council by a vote of 93-24 with 58 abstentions.