BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Elon Musk signals lifting Twitter ban on Trump
The Tesla billionaire who inked a deal to buy Twitter must still get the backing of shareholders and regulators to change the social media platform's content moderation policy.
Elon Musk signals lifting Twitter ban on Trump
The billionaire has promised to revitalise the company and expand the number of users by cracking down on spambots and reducing the amount of moderation to facilitate more "free speech". / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
May 10, 2022

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

"I would reverse the ban," the billionaire said noting that he doesn't own Twitter yet, so "this is not like a thing that will definitely happen," Musk said on Tuesday.

Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

The billionaire must still get the backing of shareholders and regulators, but he has voiced enthusiasm for less content moderation and fewer bans.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his primary megaphone days before the end of his term.

The ban followed years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

READ MORE: Elon Musk aims to quintuple Twitter's revenue by 2028: Report

RECOMMENDED

'Incitement of violence'

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the January 6 riot on the US Capitol. Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.

The decision amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Trump previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk purchases the platform and reinstates his account.

He said he would use his own social media app called Truth Social, which launched on the Apple app store in late February but was glitchy until more recently when it began letting more users in.

There was no immediate comment from a Trump spokesperson.

READ MORE: How will Twitter alternatives be impacted by Elon Musk’s shake-up?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump