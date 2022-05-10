Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

"I would reverse the ban," the billionaire said noting that he doesn't own Twitter yet, so "this is not like a thing that will definitely happen," Musk said on Tuesday.

Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

The billionaire must still get the backing of shareholders and regulators, but he has voiced enthusiasm for less content moderation and fewer bans.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his primary megaphone days before the end of his term.

The ban followed years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

